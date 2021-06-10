Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $27,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $566.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $534.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.17 and a 1-year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

