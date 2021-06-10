Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,993,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,356 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Hecla Mining worth $34,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $425,711.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 816,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,243 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

NYSE HL opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 296.43, a PEG ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

