Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,146,114 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146,114 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $20,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 380,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

