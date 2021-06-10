Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 13,349 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 829,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.48% of Janus Henderson Group worth $25,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 51,442 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.69. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $40.39.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

