Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 221,380 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 221,380 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Acuity Brands worth $22,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AYI opened at $186.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.30.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

