Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 22,903 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,903 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $24,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 58,457 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $51,219,544.80. Insiders sold 412,010 shares of company stock valued at $59,261,029 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $111.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 696.29 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

