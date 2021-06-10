Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 243,957 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243,957 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.94% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $23,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

FSM stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.20. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

