Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 27,378 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,378 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of AGCO worth $33,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $133.28 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

