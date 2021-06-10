Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 37,249 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,249 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Pentair worth $22,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.87.

Shares of PNR opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.