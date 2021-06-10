Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,935 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Regal Beloit worth $32,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE:RBC opened at $138.23 on Thursday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

