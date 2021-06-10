Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 81,827 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 81,827 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cigna by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Shares of CI stock opened at $242.01 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

