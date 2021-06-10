Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 81,887 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Citrix Systems worth $29,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $118.07 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.88.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

