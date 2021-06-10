Jupiter (JUP) Trading Down 41.2% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00174246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00199591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.73 or 0.01292216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,179.04 or 0.99740967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.