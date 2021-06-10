JUST Hits Market Capitalization of $149.31 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $149.31 million and approximately $96.35 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00185183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00199720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.01328694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,605.80 or 1.00085886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

