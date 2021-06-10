JustBet Price Tops $0.0017 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $501,002.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00062355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00182867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00198731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.44 or 0.01301009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.21 or 0.99924078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

