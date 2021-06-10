Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kadant worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $171.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.67. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

