Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio Sells 4,463 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $51,279.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Giacomo Dall’aglio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 11,585 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $133,111.65.

Shares of KLR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.59. 245,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,247. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $394.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth $19,574,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $10,174,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kaleyra by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $2,883,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleyra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

