Karbo Tops 1-Day Volume of $165.00 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $165.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Karbo has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.73 or 0.00704191 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 152.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002834 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,087,770 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.