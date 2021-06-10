Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Karora Resources in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KRRGF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.47. 209,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,090. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

