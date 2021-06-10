Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Up 6.3%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.78 and last traded at $126.88. 4,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 180,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $300,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

