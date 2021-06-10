Katalyo (KTLYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $166,686.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00187751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00198632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.18 or 0.01299492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,947.33 or 0.99989383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

