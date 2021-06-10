Kava Market Cap Hits $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00038455 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00246305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00036414 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.