KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $41.03 on Thursday. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

