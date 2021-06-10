Keep Network Price Up 40.5% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $214.69 million and $12.77 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00847750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.51 or 0.08503659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00089249 BTC.

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 528,583,609 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

