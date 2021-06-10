Keep4r Trading Down 20.9% Over Last Week (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $402,596.96 and $23,210.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for about $4.80 or 0.00013228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00061821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.38 or 0.00836368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00088422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.96 or 0.08331145 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,908 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

