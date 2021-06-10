Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $53.45. 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 128,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 2.45.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,630,960.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,672 shares of company stock worth $6,406,434 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 544,559 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,694,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,440,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,348,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

