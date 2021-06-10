Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $548,781.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,550.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $126.90. 1,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $129.69.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after buying an additional 1,150,194 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 576,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,500,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after buying an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

