Kevin M. Sun Sells 2,870 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $124,644.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,411 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,929.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DermTech stock traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 770,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,096. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.43.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in DermTech by 8.0% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,397,000 after acquiring an additional 231,450 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 116.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after acquiring an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $40,632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 152.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.