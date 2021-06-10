Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Bought by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific accounts for 0.8% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.48% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $33.34 million during the quarter.

Kewaunee Scientific Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

