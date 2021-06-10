KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report released on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

