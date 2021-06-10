KeyCorp Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $369.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $314.16 on Thursday. KLA has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 49.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after buying an additional 391,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $108,371,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

