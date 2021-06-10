Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $816,541.50 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KEYS stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.94. 409,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,208. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

