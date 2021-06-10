Kineko Price Down 30.6% Over Last Week (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001492 BTC on major exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $68,660.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00183226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00200093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.46 or 0.01293620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,650.82 or 1.00140448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 3,653,775 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.