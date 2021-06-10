King DAG Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00063374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.64 or 0.00847038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00089191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.26 or 0.08467217 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

