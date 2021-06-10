Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $981.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,593,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

