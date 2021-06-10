Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.30. 66,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 37,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

