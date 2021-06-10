KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Trading Down 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.54 or 0.00056485 BTC on major exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $159.88 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00191174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00201236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.30 or 0.01296176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,294.49 or 0.99817463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

