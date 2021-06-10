Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $1.06

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $135.45 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00185816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00200116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.04 or 0.01296562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,484.56 or 1.00212191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.92 or 0.00969366 BTC.

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,591,680,650 coins and its circulating supply is 2,472,433,557 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

