Klever Price Hits $0.0599 on Top Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Klever has a total market cap of $203.60 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00184607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00200021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.59 or 0.01303655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,759.65 or 1.00341876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.