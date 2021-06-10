Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.15

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €12.15 ($14.29) and last traded at €12.49 ($14.69), with a volume of 994220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.86 ($13.95).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.84 ($15.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -119.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.16.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

