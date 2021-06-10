KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Downgraded by R. F. Lafferty to Hold

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ KLXE traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $11.12. 9,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,275. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 168.42% and a negative net margin of 120.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. 25.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

