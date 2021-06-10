Knights Group (LON:KGH) Shares Down 0.5%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 385 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.03). Approximately 24,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 130,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387 ($5.06).

KGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 428.72. The stock has a market cap of £318.17 million and a P/E ratio of -175.00.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

