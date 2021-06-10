Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KNRRY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,737. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

