KnoxFS (new) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.00 (KFX)

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One KnoxFS (new) coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. KnoxFS (new) has a total market cap of $207,118.37 and $9.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00176303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00200065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.08 or 0.01308041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,181.33 or 0.99827928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 405,457 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

