Komodo Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. Komodo has a total market cap of $179.17 million and $11.25 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.93 or 0.00359437 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00179613 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00234572 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013042 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,172,532 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

