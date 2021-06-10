Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Down to $8.79

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $8.60. Kopin shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 7,598 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.97 million, a PE ratio of -165.20 and a beta of 2.23.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 647,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

