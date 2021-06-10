Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report sales of $462.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.60 million and the highest is $472.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $436.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Koppers by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Koppers by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KOP opened at $33.58 on Thursday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

