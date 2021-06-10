Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 939,997 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 141,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 148,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,723. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

