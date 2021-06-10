Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:KEP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 186,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

