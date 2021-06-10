Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kornit Digital worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,832,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,084,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after acquiring an additional 267,391 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,396,000 after acquiring an additional 91,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $116.48 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.69 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.